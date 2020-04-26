Twilight Batman, the big flop !

Thread sticky Batman is not easy. And Val Kilmer, George Clooney, and Ben Affleck will not say the contrary… Since its creation in 1939 in the comic books of DC Comics, man-bat has had multiple performers in film and television, and only a handful of them found grace in the eyes of the general public.

The first images of the new Batman

This is the case of the iconic Michael Keaton (“Batman”, 1989 ; “Batman : Le Défi”, 1992) and Christian Bale (“Batman Begins”, 2005 ; “The Dark Knight : The dark Knight”, 2008, “The Dark Knight Rises”, 2012). It may not be the case for the small new…

The producers chose to take an actor who is more young to take over the franchise. Robert Pattinson, 33, has been cast for the role of Bruce Wayne in the film as prepared by Matt Reeves (“Cloverfield”, “The Planet of the Apes : The Confrontation”), which is due for release in 2021, and which will be called “The Batman”.

Revealed during the 2000s by another saga, “Twilight” (2008-2012), where he played Edward Cullen alongside Kristen Stewart, her ex, the playboy has since expanded his RESUME blows of independent films. It has been seen in “Cosmopolis” and “Maps to the Stars” David Cronenberg, “The Lost City of Z” de James Gray, but also a “Good Time” Benny and Josh Safdie. The muse Dior Homme has not finished with the blockbusters so far.

And while the shooting has already begun in late 2019, in the columns of the “Guardian”, he has already reacted to the bad reviews. He said : “It is something that is difficult to endure. But there is no more critical about my work than myself so I don’t really care of what others think”.

Robert Pattinson ready for the flop

Having regard to the comments disappointed fans this 14 February, on the Canvas (who find it too lean, not enough charismatic, and, therefore, less credible) Robert Pattinson is already prepared mentally. If this new film was a flop, it has already found a way to bounce back : “I’ll do porn. But porn arty !” he joked last December. We can’t wait to see it !

F. A