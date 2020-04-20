Twilight : Edward Cullen could have been played by Ben Barnes, Shiloh Fernandez or Jackson Rathbone

And if Robert Pattinson had not got the role of Edward Cullen ?

Jackson Rathbone has finally incarnated in another vampire in the saga…

They would have been the height of Robert Pattinson ?

Now that we all have in mind Robert Pattinson in the role of the famous vampire, it is hard to imagine another actor in his place. However, Ben, Shiloh and Jackson could be the height, right ?

Robert Pattinson was out of the competition !

In 2010, a few months after the success of Twilight – Chapitre 1 : Fascination, its director Catherine Hardwicke revealed at a site of twilighters (Twilight Lexicon) before you decide to Robert Pattinson to embody Edward Cullen, other actors had gone far enough in the casting. At the end of the auditions, she hesitated between four young men to embody the vampire lovers Bella (Kristen Stewart), whose names and faces you will no doubt not unknown : Jackson Rathbone, Ben Barnes, Shiloh Fernandez and Rob, of course.

It is fun to see that the first has finally got a role in the saga : Jasper Hale, the mate of Alice Cullen (Ashley Greene). The second, Ben Barnesis known worldwide for his role of Prince Caspian in Narnia. In an interview with The Reviewhere’s how he describes his trials : “It has had few hearings. I was the first actor in the production was approached for the role. Everything was going well. I’ve read a draft of the first novel of Twilight, and I loved it. I find Kristen Stewart brilliant : it’s an excellent actress. And I also like a lot Catherine Hardwicke. But two things played in my favour. First, they did not want to mix Twilight and Narnia. I think it’s dangerous to tackle a new hero of the saga while you play one already. She (Hardwicke) did not want Caspian to become Edward Cullen, it does not rhyme with anything. And then… I would have continued to play as a vampire for 17 years at the age of 30 years ! Nobody wants to see that. Ca would have been pretty sad.”

Shiloh Fernandez is probably the least known of the three… for now ? Catherine Hardwicke has appreciated so much in his audition for Twilight she was hired to be the male character’s main Chaperone Rougee, opposite Amanda Seyfried, released in 2011 in the cinema.

