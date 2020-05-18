Twilight (W9) : a chapter 6 in preparation for Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart ?

This Monday, may 18, the film will be featured on the TNT. So that C8 will be The school master of Coluche, W9 will close the broadcast of a saga of worship. It will propose to its viewers to rediscover Twilight, chapter 5 : revelation part 2 .

Bella, who was converted by Edward, is the mother of the little Renesmee, half-man and half-vampire. The birth of the child complicates the relationship between Bella and Jacob. The young man reveals his true nature to Charlie, but according to the father of Bella about what happened to his daughter. Time passes and Renesmee grows abnormally fast. The Volutir, who learn of the existence of this child singular, are concerned about its status and prepare for war against the Cullen.

A new literary history

The last part of Twilight came out in 2012 in theaters in the French. The escapades of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have been favored by 4.5 million viewers. In the Face of the ongoing success of the film adaptation of the work of Stephenie Meyerthe idea of a sequel was developed. A new history has been written through the book “Life and Death : Twilight Reimagined “released in 2015, Twilight has not known of chapter 6 on the plan of the cinema.

A chapter 6 on Edward…

In recent years, fans of the series worship have been hopes in disappointment. The statements of the stars Twilight have restarted several times with the project of a result without that this will not be achieved. Everything seems to be based on Stephenie Meyer. While the author and producer was always under the elbow ” Midnight Sun “, unfinished novel in which the story is told from the point of view of Edward , Robert Pattison has not hidden its “curiosity “ for a new adventure. Then the public will he be able to find Bella, Edward and Jacob ? One thing is for sure, Stephenie Meyer has assured that she would complete her work. Remains to know when…