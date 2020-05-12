Twilight : why Kristen Stewart hated to turn the sex scene with Robert Pattinson

This Monday, may 11, the channel W9 broadcast the fourth installment of the movie Twilight. A chapter of the saga is pretty intense, in which Bella and Edward live their first night of love. If the magic has operated on the fans, the atmosphere was not at all the same on the shooting.

The saga Twilight key to its end on W9. A few weeks ago, the chain of the TNT decided to lift the spirits of its viewers, the more nostalgic by rebroadcasting the film series to global success. A good idea, because fans of vampires sparkling and the love stories very complicated (or even toxic) are waiting for you every Monday night. Impossible on paper, the romance between Bella Swan and Edward Cullen finally became more serious in the course of the episodes. Jealous of the loup-garou in shorts that constantly rotates around, the drinker of blood played by Robert Pattinson has asked the hand of his beautiful in a field. One stone, two shots, which allows him to remove permanently the competition and impose its condition on Bella, too pressed to join the family of vampires.

After touring her boyfriend (and the audience) in knots, the character, the source of all the problems at the Forks eventually accept his proposal. Okay, she wants to marry him but he must trade him biting into the wrist or the neck to make his wish the most expensive. No question of taking a ride, when Mr. always displays the skin smooth and oddly perfect for a teenager of 17 years. This Monday, may 11, Bella and Edward will so unite, literally, for eternity in the first part of chapter 4. The marriage being celebrated, the bridegroom Cullen will fly to Brazil where they decide to consummate the marriage during a scene that was to mingle with violence, intensity and even a little romance.

Kristen Stewart very disappointed by the sex scene

On the screen, fans of the first hour will keep a memorable souvenir, but not their lovers favorites. As a couple in real life during the filming of the fourth chapter of Twilight, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have not felt the emotions of the heroes of the book. Far from being a part of the fun, this scene was a real ordeal to have – especially for the actress. ” We had to turn the sex scene the most epic of all time. It was supposed to be transcendent, other-worldly, inhuman-and the best sex you could imagine. So we said ‘But how will we manage to do it ?’. It was the agony. Which is a shame because I would have liked this to be awesome… “, she told in an interview to Harper’s Bazaara few years after the end of the saga. Now this unpleasant moment is far behind, as his ex-partner, Robert Pattinson.