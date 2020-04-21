Twilight : why Robert Pattinson has failed to be transferred to the shoot ?

Surprise for Twilight fans. During the containment, W9 has decided to rebroadcast an episode of the saga every Monday night. This 20 April, viewers will be able to rediscover (or discover for certain), the first part of the saga with Robert Pattinson.

In this confinement period, it sometimes happens that good news fall. After having upset his viewers by removing the antenna Tomorrow belongs to usTF1, for example, announced a few days ago that it rediffusait every Tuesday night the saga Harry Potter. Enough to put a little balm to the heart to the sorcerer’s apprentices in the soul, adults or children. Perhaps inspired by the good idea of the first string, W9 has chosen to offer every Monday night (thankfully, otherwise we could not follow everything)a component of the film Twilight.“A global phenomenon, a love immortal, a legendary saga ! “warned the little sister of M6 on his Twitter account. And to see the reactions packed of internet users, it is not too much.

It must be said that since its release in 2009, the first installment of the saga directed by Catherine Hardwicke had done a real hit in cinemas. Inspired by the book of the same name (written by Stephenie Meyer), it tells the story of Bella – a teenage girl who moves to the town of Forks, where it is not really a good place to live. In high school, she crosses paths with the mysterious Edward Cullen. Mysterious and very pale (except in the sun, where it shines bright like a diamond), because the young man is actually a vampire – which has more than 17 years at the counter. This poses no problem to the newcomer, drawn like a magnet by his classmate. For dream of, the spectators, are Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson who have been chosen. A duo that could very well have never be born on the screen.

Robert Pattinson drove her crazy filmmaker

Criticized at first by the fans of the novel, Robert Pattinson has been quick to make its evidence. But on the shoot, he was not always in charming mood – giving the filmmaker a few white hair… and especially the desire to show him the way to the exit. In an interview for the New York Times in 2017 , the actor – who dons the costume of Batman in the next pane confided, that his rebellious behavior didn’t liked Catherine Hardwicke. The ex-boyfriend of Kristen Stewart did what his head and took account of none of his advice. Its agents, settled in England, had even been obligated to intervenefor the reason and to save him his place in the cast. Robert Pattinson can now thank them, because it is this role that allows him even now to shine.