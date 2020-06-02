Twitter and Instagram flooded with photos black

Since the death of George Floyd may 25,, an african-american 46-year-old, after a white policeman has plated his knee on his neck for more than 8 minutes, the protests increased in the United States to denounce the police violence, and racism. The protest movement also continues on the social networks.
On Tuesday, Instagram and Twitter were flooded with photos black, mentioning the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday. The latter was at the head of the most talked about topics on Twitter in France, with over 260,000 tweets, as well as in the United States. On Instagram, more than 1.6 million publications mentioned this hashtag Tuesday noon. And 12.7 million with the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.
A movement came from the music industry
Several stars such as basketball player Lebron James, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Marion Cotillard, Alexa Chung and many others have shared a black photo on their account Instagram.
This movement would come from the music industry. Jamila Thomas, of Atlantic Records, and Brianna Agyemang of the Platoon have invited the record companies to suspend their activity Tuesday, June 2, in support of the protests. They have launched for the occasion the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused.
The call was followed by Sony Music and Spotify announced to integrate rests, 8 minutes and 46 seconds in some playlists, namely, the duration during which the white policeman has maintained the neck of George Floyd under his knee, causing his death. The hashtag would then become #BlackOutTuesday, and picked through the whole world.