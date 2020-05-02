Twitter roasts Playboi Carti to have ruined the band Drake

Yesterday, the Internet held its collective affairs when we all discovered that Drake we launched a mixtape surprise at midnight.

From there, we were shocked. We had so many questions. But we were nevertheless excited. At midnight, we got it: tapes demo of Dark Lane.

Toosie Slide from side to side, we all wanted to hear the new legends Instagram that we could extract the 6 God to counter the Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce earlier in the week. Once at midnight, we started to listen to as a collective.

Song after song, you hear perfection. Drake hits the right pockets. The features are incredible. The production is supreme. It all happens IN SWIMMING. And then, we come to Bread 1993 with Playboi Carti. And this is where things took a sharp turn for the WILD.

Drake fleet on the track. The pace is incredible, of course. We speak as a family Twitter. And then, in mark 1:20 of the song, you hear a voice. Is that… is that a chipmunk… rapper? That is what it is?

You let it play a little more, and then… then… you realize that this is the verse of Playboi Carti. Oh no. This may not be the verse of Playboi Carti. Not Carti. Please, NOT CARTI.

For those of you who do not know the work of Carti, it is a “rapper” but this is not really a rapper. He raps in tones of melodic and marmonnants that you can barely understand them, but they roll so well with the rhythm.

In general, this is great. But on this track? Bruh looked like Courage the dog coward. The timeline was not appreciated. They have roasted into oblivion for this.

Twitter said that if the verse of Playboi Carti was a NBA player, this would be Cam Payne. CAMERON PAYNE, all of you. He does not deserve it. It does not bother a soul.

Some of us (ME INCLUDED) are trying to convince yourself that the verse is not so bad.

All in all, the band is still pretty good. And honestly? Give me about 20 listens. I’ll be on board with Bread 1993. Until then? Carti, dude, be better. Please.

