Two actors from Game of Thrones gathered at the cinema for a film of… vampires !

Kit Harington, who turns to Xavier Dolan with My life with John F. Donovan, Emilia Clarke star of the romance Last Christmas, Sophie Turner, who became an X-(wo)Men… Really, the actors in the series Game of Thrones score also on the big screen ! After playing the super-hero scales on Aquaman, Jason Momoa is poised to regain his accomplice Peter Dinklage (as we could see on the big screen in Pixel, the Avengers : Infinity War, or even Three billboards, the signs of vengeance) for a feature film at the pitch… far from their universe.

The actors in the casting of a movie… vampires !

No, they are preparing not to sign an adaptation of the adventures of Bella and Edward from Twilight… But still, Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage will team up in a feature film at the scenario vampiric. A first for the two interpreters of Khal Drogo and Tyrion Lannister in which the characters never met in the series Game of Thrones. According to the website Deadline, the two stars have signed an agreement to be the two heads of posters of the movie Good Bad & Undead (that is, the good, The bad, and the undead, in French). Peter Dinklage (who is also the film’s producer) would ensure the role of Van Helsing, the latest in a long line of hunters, vampires, and Jason Momoa, a vampire who has sworn not to kill. The two characters bound of friendship in the money scam where Van Helsing claims to defeat the vampire

