two american in Paris !

Who said that Paris was the city of love ? Apparently it is a city made for celebrating friendship also, and this is not Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld that we will say the opposite ! In fact, very friendly, the two young girls were at the same time in Paris. Taylor Swift, after Madrid and Cannes, where she had gone for the NRJ Music Awards, then flew to the French capital. Hailee as she had made the trip for the Fashion Week : it had been including to see at the Chanel show last week.

The singer and the actress have therefore used their account to Instagram and Twitter to post a few shots of them. On the latter, you can see it in the streets of Paris, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, or sitting on a bench facing the carousel. Taylor comments : “I had the best day off in Paris, strolling and delirious with @HaileeSteinfeld“. Forgot the Harry Styles : with Paris and Hailee, the singer takes a breath of fresh air !

To finish on a musical note, Taylor Swift also gives a private concert in Paris this evening, which is organised by NRJ. The Public is invited to the showcase, then count on us to make you a detailed account as soon as tomorrow !

Sarah Lou