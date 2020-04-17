Two clubs in the Ascent MX looking for accommodation in another league after the demise of the tournament

Although it is not yet official, clubs in the Ascent MX already started to take actions on the disappearance of the division of silver. Some have spoken openly against this measure, while others are already looking to other leagues to play.
In an interview with ESPN, Victor Montiel, president of the League Soccer Mexican, pointed out that these are two teams that have been in contact with them. “I have received two, right now I can’t say their names, but we are open to receive a team, all with their due respect,” he said.
And that is that this league started out to make a place to the young players or veterans who can’t find a place in professional football. In addition, historical computers such as Toros Neza already pointed to the new project.
“In the end, we are aware that it is already something very official and now when have given them their document that no longer belong, or who have decided not to be in the League of Ascenso MX, we are open to hear them and to meet them here”said Montiel.
The leader pointed out that the teams that join the League as Football have a place in the first division. “I don’t know if by being a new league to have that benefit as such, but in some way they would be in the First Division with us”, he said.
Also we opened the doors to the players of the Ascent MX that he did not get an accommodation in another club. However, he emphasized that their legal status and financial with their club should be all but over.
“We’ve had calls from players who do not know what is going to happen with them. We have very much in mind that you have to fix your situation in any way and to know what is their future; as they have their liquidation, or to see firmly what is next for them, if they are in form or in time to continue playing, they are open doors with us,” he explained.
Despite the fact that it has not initiated the inaugural tournament of the league, Montiel said that I could not achieve to be recorded. “Somehow the spaces are shortened. The opportunity is there, to be honest in this and I think that there are also other options: Central america, united States,” he said.
However, the membership procedures are being detained by the suspension of activities due to the pandemic of coronavirus. “Already all sent their shields, their details on what they are going to progress; everything is in shape and it could be said that they are already ‘inside’, but not formalized,” he added.
Among the details of the League Soccer Mexican: the tournament would start with 20 teams with templates have a maximum of 28 players. In addition, the club will have a salary cap of 150 thousand pesos and already there are brands that sponsor the tournament.
The start date would be September 18. However, Montiel noted that the start of the contest will depend on when you finish the quarantine by pandemic coronavirus.