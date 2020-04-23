Two former adventurers in the couple during the confinement ?

While all the French are subject to the containment due to the epidemic of Covid-19, some have chosen to be stuck with their half. Is this the case of Yves, the famous adventurer of the edition Koh-Lanta Cambodia ? On Instagram, his recent photos in the company of Carinne (Koh-Lanta, The war of the heads) have sown the seed of doubt in the minds of the faithful to the show, hosted by Denis Brogniart. It must be said that the adventurer likes to play the card of mystery with legends, well-chosen and answers subtle to the comments of the internet users. “The containment has a good you can make beautiful pictures c is what the FAMILY KL (a true family). Never alone, always very well accompanied ! Thanks to Carinne and her daughter to welcome me since the 1st day of the containment so that it is not isolated,” can we, for example, read below a photo where he poses in the company of the adventurer. “Life is beautiful,” proclaims even Yves.

Contacted by our colleagues from Tv EntertainmentYves has left to go to some confidences. So, love or friendship ? “All in containment, it is certain,” he said. “As a couple, it is a big word, but what is sure is that we are very, very, very heavily close”. At the beginning of this month of April, this is another candidate Koh-Lanta Cambodia which has formalized her marriage with an adventurer. To celebrate their first birthday together, Matilda had lifted the veil on the identity of the one who now makes his heart beat. It is of Roman Palaz, a candidate for the edition Koh-Lanta Thailand.

Pauline Board