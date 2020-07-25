Two Hollywood Stars Who Tear Each Other Apart In Court

Alcohol and drug abuse, extramarital affairs, excess of anger and violence. The reputation of the American stars and ex-husband, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, has been suffering from his cold since the beginning of the month in a lawsuit against the British tabloid The Sun, which takes place in London.

The hero of the Pirates of the Caribbean films is suing the London newspaper for defamation because he published an article in April 2018 calling him an abusive husband.

To defend itself, the tabloid invokes 14 incidents during which he would have been violent towards the actress Amber Heard, with whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

Since its inception, the trial has given rise to a great deal of unraveling of the couple’s tormented life, including the most scabrous episodes.

Depp – who denies accusations of violence – admitted he was abusing drugs and alcohol.

Instead, he accused his ex-wife, whom he portrayed as a narcissistic and sociopathic calculator, of being the one who used violence.

He also describes the actress, who appeared in Aquaman, as a drug and alcohol user herself who collected lovers.

Fear of dying

Amber Heard, 34, cited as a witness by the Sun’s defense, said she was afraid her ex-husband would kill her.

Some episodes were “so bad that I was afraid he would kill me, either intentionally or by losing control, by going too far.” […] He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, ”Heard argued in his written testimony.

Asked by the Sun’s lawyer, she spoke of having been “held hostage for three days” when she went to visit the actor in Australia, during a break from filming Pirates of the Caribbean.

Heard says she was trapped in an isolated house, 20 minutes from any help, unable to leave.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever experienced. I was injured on my nose and lips, I had cuts on my arms, ”said the actress.

Blackmail

For his part, Johnny Depp, 57, called witnesses from staff and friends who came to undermine Heard’s credibility while reporting on her episodes of violence against her husband.

“She filed a fraudulent complaint for domestic violence […] to blackmail him during the divorce,” Depp’s friend, Isaac Baruch, said by videoconference.

The latter saw Heard the day after an alleged episode of violence and claims not to have noticed any marks on his face.

Photos taken following the incident were said to have been edited, Depp’s lawyers said.

Amber Heard has defended herself from taking the slightest advantage of the situation and claims to have loved her husband.

“I didn’t want to put Johnny [in a position] where the whole world or his children would know in detail who he is, or what he’s capable of. It’s embarrassing, ”she summed up.

– With AFP

♦ The trial began on July 7 and is expected to conclude on Tuesday.

The media are crazy about it

Newspapers and magazines around the world are raving about this lawsuit between the headliner of the film Pirates of the Caribbean and the British tabloid The Sun , because it reveals the darkest sides of a love story between two Hollywood stars .

Several media offer their readers full pages summarizing what was said in court, in addition to publishing the photos filed in evidence.

Here is an example here, with the pages of the American daily New York Post , which are overflowing with clichés:

We see an injury Depp allegedly inflicted on Amber Heard under the eye. Johnny Depp would also have been injured under the eye by Heard A photo of Depp falling asleep with a pot of melted ice cream between his legs. The image was taken in 2014 by Amber Heard, who, according to the actor, wanted to show him how pathetic he was.

Johnny has the support of his exes

Vanessa Paradis

French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis with whom Depp lived for 14 years and had two children, as well as American actress Winona Ryder, have been defending their ex tooth and nail from the start. They claim that Depp never raised a hand on them.

Winona Ryder

Although initially having to testify at the trial, the two ex-companions of the actor were finally not called to the bar. Depp’s lawyer chose not to have them heard.

The court will, therefore, rely on the preliminary statements of the two women which were entered in the case.

Stormy wedding

The Heard-Depp couple divorced in 2017, after 15 months of stormy marriage.

In the divorce proceedings, Amber Heard withdrew her complaint for violence and Johnny Depp paid her $ 7 million, which the actress donated to charity.

Bottles were thrown like grenades

Last Wednesday, Amber Heard accused her ex-husband Johnny Depp of having thrown thirty bottles “like grenades” at her during an argument in Australia.

After she criticized him for his addiction to alcohol, “he started taking [the bottles] one by one and throwing them like pomegranates,” she said.

It was during this incident that Depp allegedly cut a fingertip. According to Depp’s lawyer, this would have happened with a bottle that Amber Heard, “enraged”, herself broke, which the latter denied.

Jealousy or infidelity

Channing Tatum

According to Amber Heard’s testimony, Johnny Depp accused him of having romantic relationships with his co-stars. He even went so far as to give them nicknames, she says.

This is how Depp allegedly baptized Channing Tatum, with whom she performed in Magic Mike XXL , Potato-Head (potato-Head) and Leonardo DiCaprio, Pumpkin-Head (pumpkin-head), with whom she would have auditioned without to share the screen.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer also accused Heard of having an affair with the engineer and contractor behind Tesla, Elon Musk, while she was still married.

Heard, who dated Musk after marrying Depp, denied it.

However, a text message sent by Elon Musk in 2016, the day after an alleged assault in which Johnny Depp allegedly hit the actress in the face with his mobile phone, was read in court.

In it, Musk offered to pay the American to pay her a protection service against her husband. “My offer holds even if you never want to see me again … Anyway, sorry for being a jerk,” he wrote.

“This radio silence hurts a lot, he continued, I only care because I really like you.”