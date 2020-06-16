Two sisters, who were resting in a hammock killed by a fall unpredictable

Of the younger sisters of 12 and 14 years of age has lost his life, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in a tragic accident and a very rare of the hammock. The whole city is in a state of shock.

It is an accident unlikely and spectacular that took place, Sunday, June 14, 2020, Cleveland Heights, Ohio, united States. The young sisters, aged 12 and 14 years, who were resting in a hammock, have lost their lives after the fall of a pillar on which. Despite the rapid intervention of the rescue, which lasted for minutes to remove the two victims who were trapped under the rubble. A couple of hours after the drama, both have been declared dead in the hospital. According to the The New York Postthe hammock was connected on one side to a tree and the other to a pillar of bricks. It is the latter that suddenly collapsed. The police has opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of this accident.

The two girls that were educated in the school, Hathaway Brown. Scout was studying in the ninth grade, and Chasey, was a student in the seventh grade. “The whole community is saddened by the loss of the sisters Scaravilli, she will be greatly missed by many friends, classmates and teachers. Our thoughts and prayers are dedicated to your family“told Fox 8 Fran Bisselle, the head of the school.

The sisters were full of life

The youngest, Chasey, was known in school for his artistic abilities and his sense of humor, while Scout was an athlete and a ” big sister dedicated. “You can’t be with them without a smile or laugh. You brought a joy to be in the room where they were“said the director of the school. The sisters leave behind their parents and two younger sisters.

