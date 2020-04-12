Two teams – Luis Castillo

Opposed to the option that is barajo in the League/Ascenso MX in the division of silver of the championship in its regular season is concluded to the lack of three days of the Closing 2020, in the polling that has been done with the owners of the teams of both Maroons of Sound as the Atlantean does not agree that the championship is concluded, and starting with the Playoffs for the title with seven ranked teams, which are currently: Mineros of Zacatecas, that according to regulations to be leader of the tournament would go directly to the Semifinals; Correcaminos de la UAT, Celaya, Zacatepec, Leones Negros U of G, Tampico Madero and Deer of Yucatan.

Both sonora as atlantistas argue that it would be unfair to take this decision because in the case of the catalans are one point from seventh-ranked that is the Yucatan, with 13 units, while Maroons sum of nine points to four of the horn-flanked.

The team led by Alex Diego subtracts receive Correcaminos and Zacatepec so quickly, and close the tournament at home of U of G , while those of Sonora would have to visit to Deer, to receive Coffee and close in the field of Mining, we must remember that the victories as a visitor to give the club four points.

Alebrijes for its part, sees with good eyes to take this decision since he would have three weeks more than the classifieds on this tournament to prepare the final climb of the season.

While Gold and Chiapas penultimate and last place of the championship would not oppose the completion of the regular season with the goal of lowering costs and rethink their projects in sports have not had a good season.

Playoffs in sight in the Premier League following the meeting of the last Monday in the Series almost took the decision of when to restart the football in our country will go direct to the Liguilla and thus terminate the phase is regular to the still remaining on his five-day in group one and eight in group two of this category.

After the meeting in a press release it is informed to the teams that ratify their position or do not go direct to the Liguilla, so that in the assembly no one will change her mind last minute.

Accepted the proposal to go direct to the Liguilla in the group one would classify Sports Tepatitlán, Autonomous University of Zacatecas, Athletic, Reynosa and Hawks of Matamoros, in both the two sector would advance to the final phase, Tlaxcala FC, Irapuato, CAFESSA Jalisco and Pioneers of Cancun.

Despite the fact that all the representatives in the video conference gave its consent to terminate the regular season, José Vázquez president of this league in a smart way requested that each club send in writing their consent to cancel the regular tournament and go to the playoffs.

This was done because teams like Durango, Cora, Cruz Azul Hidalgo, Yalmakan FC and Inter Playa del Carmen are not so sure of voting in the assembly by this determination, the reason is very simple, by the amount of points that we wouldn’t have played these clubs would have even the possibility to qualify to the Liguilla.

Of course that has to be seen in the economic posture of the computers mentioned above because if they vote in favour, too, would be renouncing to the possibility to scale category and go to the Ascent MX if they were certificates or decline the prize of 5 million pesos in case of not having the guarantee to play in the Silver League.

