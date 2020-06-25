Two women who accused singer Justin Bieber rape by giving a lot of details about the dates and the places where attacks have occurred

This weekend, two women have taken the word on social networks and accused Justin Bieber of the violation. The first, whose Twitter profile is not accessible any more, he explained that he had met the singer in march of 2014 in Houston (united States) in the course of an evening in a restaurant after a concert.

During the event, the young man – who was accompanied by Selena Gomez – performed several of their songs. “My friends and I were enjoying the night. A man approached us and asked us if we wanted to wait to meet up with Justin”, remember the one that called Danielle and that was 21 years old at the time.

After having talked for about twenty minutes, the singer was a guest at the Four Seasons Hotel. “The friend of Justin brought my two friends in a room and Justin led me to another room (…) He asked me to join him on the bed”, she continues by saying that the young man “I saw in [elle] for [l’]a kiss”.

And to add : “Our kisses became a session of sex games. He had me thrust against the bed and got on top of me (…) He unbuttoned my jeans, took it out, I started looking for my underwear with his fingers. (…) I then removed her panties, took off his pants and his underwear (…) I entered, walked up and down inside me. I was lying down. Silence. My body was unconscious“.

The other young man, named Kadi, reports on Twitter a scene that took place in may of 2015, during a night in the city of New York (united States). She explains that, that night, was invited to the hotel suite of the star.

“We talked and he told me that he could not hear me. He asked me to bring me closer (…) He grabbed my hand and placed it on him. He was sitting on a couch, I fell on his chest. I started to get up and he kissed me touching my butt (…) I went to the bathroom, he followed me and closed the door,” she says.

Before continuing with his story : “He began to kiss me, touch my body, caress me. I told him to stop. He pushed me against the bed and began to work on me, ( … ), and I was penetrated. I pushed it away by pounding between her legs. I am current output“.

Last night, Justin Bieber took for the first time the word on your Twitter account after the accusations that have been shared repeatedly on social networks. “Normally, I don’t react to this kind of things, I am confronted with this type of rumors, from the beginning of my career,” begins.

“Rumors are rumors, but the sexual abuse is something that I do not take lightly”, continues the singer, stating that “[qu’]there is no truth in this story.” With respect to the accusations of Danielle, Justin Bieber, he says, is evidence that he was not present at the Four Seasons Hotel, but in an AirBnb in Austin that night with Selena Gomez.

“Any allegation of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously. That is why my response was necessary. This story is in fact impossible, and that is why I am going to work with Twitter and the authorities of the prosecutor’s office,” he concludes, evoking not the other charges.

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my whole goal of the race after talking with my wife and my team, I have decided to talk about a topic of this evening. — Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On the 22nd of June 2020

Rumors are rumors aim sexual abuse is not something to take lightly. I wanted to talk immediately to the goal of respect to the many victims that deal with these issues daily wanted to make sure that I had gathered the facts before making any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On the 22nd of June 2020

In the last 24 hours a new Twitter appeared, which tells the story of myself involved with the sexual abuse at March 9, 2014 in Austin, Texas, at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is No truth in this story. In fact, as I will soon show, I was never present in the car. — Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On the 22nd of June 2020

Have your story told-it made me surprise a crowd at the Sxsw in Austin, where I appeared on the stage with my wizard side of the stage and sang some songs. What this person didn’t know was that I attended that show with my gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On the 22nd of June 2020

In addition I was with Selena and our friends in an airbnb in the 9 and 10 stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation HERE the Fifth and not the four seasons was in a bad state. Here are the receipts for the hotel at 10 pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On the 22nd of June 2020

We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons of the regional manager that I was not in the property on March 9, 2014, and never a guest on the 9 or the 10 and I welcome all of the press to check with them if it is necessary to of gold I wanted. — Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On the 22nd of June 2020