Two young musicians of corrèze in the concert “One World” of Lady Gaga

There are no small gestures of solidarity. In the night from Saturday to Sunday took place the concert “One World: Together at Home” (“One world, together at home”) hosted by Lady Gaga and Global Citizen, a movement which aims to end extreme poverty by 2030. If the event brought together the biggest stars and allowed to recover 127.9 million of dollars of donations for the nursing staff and the WHO, it has also highlighted a good number of artists and professionals helping in their own way, victims of the epidemic of coronavirus.

Among them, Laure Nonique-Desvergnes and Sébastien Chadelaud, two musicians of corrèze, unknown by the general public. At least that was the case before they appear in front of the world just before the fifth hour of the show. “One World” has released a video with a message of the artists, in which they are involved. “The residents are ultra-confined as a result, it makes them a lot of good, they explain. This is an important time for us as well, and rather merry. Stay respectful towards each other and keep the trust of the other.“

1 and 8 April, the two musicians were in front of the Ephad Fountains of Tulle, in Correze, to play a small concert for the residents confined. “A small classical repertoire of the French song in twenty minutes, tells the Figaro Sébastien Chadelaud. A doctor friend working at the nursing home, Jules Lagrafeuil, wanted that we’d play in front of its residents after having seen some videos that we sent. At the beginning, it was a voluntary action, now he pays because he believes that solidarity goes both ways. It returns the 22 April for a new representation. Our only constraint, this is the wrong time.“

If the health situation is seriously disturbing the life of residents in long-term care Facility, it will be the same for intermittent as our two musicians after the epidemic. “Laure is already a professional and play in the band San Salvador, but they have had to cancel all of their dates, reveals Sébastien. As for me, I remain confined. The situation will become difficult.“

The two roommates, who call themselves Team Rocket on Facebook, publish their performance on social networks “share the spring and the good mood“and eventually be of interest to the friend of a friend, working for Global Citizen France. The link is made. “She explained to us that it would be part of the small pellets of the show, “he tells us. We found it funny and I liked the idea of representing a little bit of this support, those that we do not see much. To tell the truth, it was not too measured the scope of the event.“

Their commitment to solidarity, far from the limelight, has finally been seen by several million people. And has placed the Corrèze on the map of world and solidarity of “One World : together at home”.