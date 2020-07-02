Ty Dolla $ign brings together Kanye West and FKA Twigs in “Ego Death”

Originally composed for Yandhithe album an abortion for Kanye West in the past year, the title would eventually surface as a single issued by Ty Dolla $ign, with a cast monstrous.

The title seemed destined to be heard by the owner·people in the leakage of Yandhimysterious project teasé by Kanye West last year, that was finally never saw the light of day… but here is declared to be in Ty Dolla $ign, with which the West had recorded the song. The Death Of The Ego is already available, the better, as a single.

Talent in abundance

An opportunity, therefore, to listen to the official version of the song, given its cast outstanding : FKA Twigs, Skrillex and serpentwithfeet. A summit meeting in the service of a title inflamed, which confirms that all of·your the artists present·is in the title have talent to spare.