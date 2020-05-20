Tyga as a couple, with the lookalike of his ex Kylie Jenner : who is his sweetheart Ana Beatriz Boaretto ?

Tyga has celebrated its 30th anniversary Tuesday, November 19 in Saint-Barth, on board of a yacht, luxurious. The rapper has been in the arms of a charming brunette, named Ana Beatriz Boaretto, look-alike of his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Tyga has turned the page on Kylie Jenner… at least, almost. The rapper, who has been in couple with the youngest of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner, celebrated its 30 years on the arm of a charming brunette the curves incendiary, long brunette hair, luscious mouth, which looks very much like the young billionaire ! The lovebirds were seen very close to the anniversary of Tyga Tuesday, 19 November, celebrated on the island of Saint-Barth, on board of a yacht, luxurious.

The young woman is named Ana Beatriz Boarettoshe was, according to TMZ, the artistic director of the clip the title Restroom Occupied of Yella Beezy and Chris Brown. And to see his account Instagram, she is a wannabe model, taking lascivious poses, gaze causing towards the goal, in sexy outfits….

Tyga and Kylie Jenner have remained close

Tyga and Ana Beatriz Boaretto would have met through mutual friends, explains TMZ. They fréquenteraient since last may, have been sighted in Las Vegas, or even in various famous night clubs in the United States. Nothing is explicitly confirmed, on the other hand, if the lovebirds are indeed engaged in a serious relationship.

As a reminder, Tyga and Kylie Jenner have experienced a love story during the three years from 2014 to 2017. After their separation, the designer of the brand Kylie Cosmetics is comforted in the arms of another rapper, Travis Scott, with whom she had a daughter, Stormi. The couple has finally broken at the beginning of October last, including after disagreements about the education of their little 1 year old.

Kylie Jenner, who has kept a good relationship with Tygahas attended on several occasions her ex-boyfriend – they met on the anniversary of Sofia Richie in Las Vegas on August 24, or on 3 October, she joined his studio with friends.

