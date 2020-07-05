Tyga is exposed to have allegedly cheated with Kylie Jenner over her relationship – JAPANFM

The relationship of Tyga with Kylie Jenner is a new age. The pair is broken it is more than three years of age, has grown and evolved exponentially since then. But their romance has been making headlines during the week of 28 June, when the rapper “Taste” has been denounced for having allegedly cheated Jenner while they were together. Here’s a closer.

What happened to Tyga?

The pump is produced when Tyga had an argument on Instagram with the son of Hulk Hogan, Nick Hogan.

Hogan has accused Tyga of have sent a message to his girlfriend, Tana Read, as well as screen shots, where the rapper seemed to send Read a eye emoji. In response to the DM, Hogan has sent a selfie with Tyga, and asked: “What’s new?” It has been légendé the image, ” When you slide in the DM @thetanalea. “

Applause, Tyga has released screenshots revealing that he had started talking to Lea, two years before she had sent him to easily add emoji fresh in the past. Once you have Read has been understood, she went online and began to talk to him.

She wrote in part: “I don’t even remember the guy. I have not had messages of 2018. This does not change the fact that he has written to me TWO days ago, knowing that I have a boyfriend. “Lea has continued to recite before leaving the rapper “Dip” with a board.

“The next time you want to try to pull a card reversed one, also make sure that I don’t have a tie to four. You forget that I saw you cheated on Kylie while she was running in Australia… a plot”, he concluded.

She has not shared an exact date, but Jenner has visited Australia at least once, even in November 2015 – a full eight months after she and Tyga have confirmed their romance.

Reactions to the post

We don’t know if Tyga has never responded to the accusations, but that has caused numerous reactions online. A lot of people that were not necessarily surprised by this assertion, given that Tyga was often in the face of rumors of cheating in her relationship with the tycoon’s make-up, but some thought that this was not relevant given that they were no longer together.

“What is it that Kylie has to do with the tyga in 2020 “, he asked a fan in the comments section of The Shadow of the Room.

“The things in Kylie are not relevant,” wrote a second person. “They’re not even together. They just wanted a little bit of influence. ON THE NEXT CALL. ”

“The plot twist would not have worked if he was always going with Kylie 😭😂 she TRIED!”, another said.

A fourth fan chimed in and said: “Girl, we don’t care! “

Ofa.

Why Tyga and Kylie Jenner have broken?

After ending their relationship in April of 2017, Jenner said on an episode of Life with Kylie she just wanted a little space and time to live the life of a single woman.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with me and T,” she explained. “He and I always, always, always a link. No fighting has been going crazy. We decided, well, I decided that I was very young. I don’t want to look back in five years and I have the impression of having taken something from me, then it’s really not that type of person. ”

It has been recovered with Travis Scott weeks later, in April 2017, and then had a daughter with him, Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018. The couple split in September of 2019, after more than two and a half years together, but continues to raise their daughter together.

