Tyler Rake 2 : following the success of ultra-violent Netflix will it be a buddy movie ? – Topical Film

Action movie solid, very well received by the viewers of Netflix, which have made it a triumph, Tyler Rake may well go back, and its director, clearly has a few ideas in reserve.

Directed by a former stunt coordinator, the movie worn by Chris Hemsworth has captivated an audience in a confined and badly in need of action upsetand , according to the scores of hearing-boggling revealed by the giant of the SVoD. In front of such a success, producer, director and actors were not slow to know how much they would be delighted to continue the adventure, which is not without asking a few questions.

In fact, the film choosing to end on a conclusion very open and ambiguous (on which the director has explained), provide a suite is a delicate exercise. Many spectators who have appreciated the gravity of the story as well as the ability to interpret its conclusion as a final point dark enough might not appreciate to find an extension.

Games of hands…

And in fact, as explained by the director Sam Hargrave, from the manufacture of Tyler Rakeits authors had in mind a program different from that of the franchises to the big show classic. After Hargrave in the columns of Colliderthe producer Joe Russo would like to delve into the past of his hero, and in particular the links that it maintains with a secondary character, a former soildat and friend, played by David Harbour.

“We didn’t raise the topic on the board. The issue came when Netflix has been watching the “dailies” [retour quotidien des images du tournage, ndlr] and that everything began to take shape. People were asking “what it could become ?” What are the usual questions during this process.

Is it a franchise ? Where is it going to go ? No-one can say before the release of the film and the response from the public. These are the viewers who decide. But we have dealt with the subject. And as soon as that has been the case, Joe has raised an interesting point : in the majority of cases, it is envisaged that necessarily a sequel. It is rare to choose to enter the game to run with préquels.

A male bonding and not necessarily correct

(…)

You can feel a great chemistry between Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour (…) this is why we thought this might be interesting. If we go back in time, we would have the opportunity to entertain us with a prequel that discusses this. ”

Beyond the opportunity to not “betray” the epilogue of the first episode, this orientation would present another advantage : allow a possible prequel to vary the pleasures. One remembers that the film was the choice to focus almost exclusively on the personality of its hero, a lone wolf embarked on a suicide mission. However, the flank of a sidekick and brother in arms would move the philosophy of the whole of the side of the buddy movie, ensuring a bit of variety as to the plot as the action.

I bet that given the popularity of Tyler Rake, Netflix should already be in the process of heat contracts.

A future duo iconic ?