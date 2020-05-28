Tyler Rake, 6 Underground, The Platform… What is the most viewed film on Netflix ?

Netflix has literally changed our evenings and we thank the streaming platform for that ! Before, during or after the confinement, the subscribers are delighted in front of all types of films, but which has had the most success ? If we were amazed by the scores of hearing 6 Underground (83 million subscribers, Netflix saw), it was quickly understood that there was a scam. Actually, the end of 2019, the platform has changed the way of measuring the audience of a program. Before, it was necessary that at least 70% of the content has been viewed for a view to be counted. Now, 2 minutes is enough, which makes the results necessarily somewhat less representative ! Then discover without further delay, what program has been the most-viewed on Netflix.

In the top 5 movies most viewed of the platform we find Extraction, Spenser Confidential, 6 Underground, Bird Box and Murder Mystery but it is Tyler Rakereleased on the 24th of April last, which won the palme d’or ! The project, with Chris Hemsworth has been seen by over 90 million homes around the world (these are global stats). 85 millions of people have loved it Spenser Confidential and almost as much looked Bird Box and Murder Mystery. It is important to clarify that the hearings of the last two films were calculated under the old method. There is no evidence that subscribers to Netflix have remained more than 2 minutes in front of Tyler Rake (Extraction in VO) or other head of the list. If Bird Box and Murder Mystery were subject to the measures of the audience present, they would have recognized, respectively, $ 108 million and 98.6 million views, is much more thanExtraction ! It may be that the result of Tyler Rake on Netflix will be even better, especially if Chris Hemsworth is back !