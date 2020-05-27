Tyler Rake : a sequel to the movie from Netflix with Chris Hemsworth ? The director responds

After we have put the view with Triple border and 6 Underground, Netflix has online Tyler Rake. Chris Hemsworth plays a mercenary who will do everything to save Ovi, the son of a drug dealer kidnapped by an enemy gang.

Tyler Rake is it alive ?

The end of the film may have troubled some viewers. Tyler and Ovi were on the verge of escape through a helicopter landed on a bridge when the character played by Chris Hemsworth was hit in the neck by a ball. Knowing the boy’s safety, he decided to let herself fall into the water. The final scene was happening eight months later : Ovi jumped in a pool and, when he came to the surface, he saw a man who appeared to be Tyler Rake, even though we can be sure of its identity.

A sequel planned ? “I will lie if I said that we have not talked about”

PRBK were able to interview Sam Hargrave, the director, before the release of the film. In addition to talk about Chris Hemsworth, he mentioned the possibility of a sequel… which seems to be well in the cards ! “Maybe (laughter). There has been a lot of discussions on both the filming and in the editing room and even after. We spoke of different scenarios and different avenues for other stories. Nothing is final but I will lie if I said that we have not talked about. We’ll see (laughter).“has he responded to this topic in interview for PRBK.

The announcement of a second movie, so this would not be so amazing all the more that the brothers Russo, who produced the feature film unveiled in Cine Series the film has been developed to have several components. “Tyler Rake has been designed and produced to be able to be extended. We like to explore characters over a long time, and this was done by working for television, it is an advantage of being able to think of story arcs that develop over several hours.“has entrusted Joe Russo is the screenwriter of the film.

Interview by Oliver Portnoi. Exclusive content. Not to mention, without mentioning PRBK.