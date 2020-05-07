“Tyler Rake” became the biggest success of Netflix, who is already a suite

The action film “Tyler Rake “ with actor Chris Hemsworth has met with such success since its launch on Netflix that the streaming platform has ordered a suite, announced Monday, 4 may 2020 Joe Russo, screenwriter of the feature film. A information recovery by BFM TV .

According to Netflix the may 2, 2020, with nearly 90 million accounts would have started the film in the first four weeks since its release.

Tyler Rake is kicking ass. MINING is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far! pic.twitter.com/WqZWrW2gBV — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 2, 2020

A beautiful success for this action film, which is closer to the models of the genre shot with Sylvester Stallone or Arnold Schwarzenegger. A role that allows Chris Hemsworth to get out of the character of Thor in the film world Marvel. He plays with Tyler Rake the role of a mercenary who must save the son of a baron of the drug of bangladesh has been removed.

To a suite of Tyler’s Rake

According to Joe Russo, who has expressed in the media Deadline it would have signed to write Extraction 2 [titre original de Tyler Rake, N.D.L.R.]and we are in the process of thinking about the history . He hoped that the director of the first pane, Sam Hargrave, and the main actor, Chris Hemsworth, will participate in the project.