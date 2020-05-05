Tyler Rake becomes the biggest success of Netflix, a sequel is in preparation

You will take a bit of a Tyler Rake? The action movie with Chris Hemsworth has met with such success since its launch that Netflix just ordered a sequel to Joe Russo, screenwriter of the feature film and co-director of the biggest hit of all time, Avengers: Endgame.
“I signed up to write Extraction 2 [titre original de Tyler Rake, NDLR]and we are in the process of thinking about history,” said Deadline Joe Russo. “We don’t know yet what it will look like the history, if it will run before or after [les événements racontés dans le premier film]. We chose an end is ambiguous, which leaves the public in doubt…”
Joe Russo, who produced the film with his brother Anthony, hope that the director of the first pane, Sam Hargrave, will be back behind the camera, and that Chris Hemsworth will agree to re-enlist. According to information from Deadline, their participation will be formalized once the script of the sequel ready.
The biggest success of Netflix?
Chris Hemsworth has posted on his account Instagram a video where he thanked his fans have made Tyler Rake the biggest success of the platform. More than 90 million households would have seen the movie during its first four days of exploitationo, says Netflix.
After a half-dozen years, devoted to develop on-screen comical characters (SOS Ghosts, Thor: Ragnarok), Chris Hemsworth found with Tyler Rake the intensity of his first dramatic roles (Rush, Hacker).
In the lineage of the Arnold Schwarzenegger of CommandoChris Hemsworth embodies Tyler Rake, a mercenary hired to rescue the son of a baron of the drug of bangladesh has been removed. The film has been praised for its action scenes, particularly with immersive.