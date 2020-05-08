Tyler Rake : Chris Hemsworth in a mercenary in the trailer’s muscular new movie Netflix

Netflix is expanding its catalog of exclusives with this new production of the brothers Russo worn by Chris Hemsworth, and Golshifteh Farahani.

Fans of the performer of Thor have plenty. The australian actor takes the title role of Tyler Rake, the new exclusive Netflix, which is about to land on the 24th April next on the platform.

This authentic action film is written by a certain Joe Russo, usually at the helm of the Marvel movies with his brother, Anthony, found in a producer. Behind the camera, another regular of the franchise super-heroic Disney, Sam Hargrave, the stunt coordinator of Captain America : Civil War and Avengers : Endgame. In sum, a production that remains in the family.

Hemsworth portrays Tyler Rake, a lone mercenary tasked with rescuing the son removed to a kingpin mafia incarcerated. Rake will then be confronted in the middle murky underworld, where side by side, arms dealers and drug traffickers. A mission that is almost impossible, that the hero will yet succeed in saving the life of the young boy.

Synopsis a classic that seems to hold some good surprises. As suggested by its casting promising : Golshifteh Farahani, seen in the foreground of the trailer, but also David Harbour (Stranger Things), soon to the poster of the deferred Black Widowand a few stars indian whose Rudraksh Jaisawl, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli.

The trailer output this April 7, we give an overview of the film : confrontation, muscular frame in a dusty environment, and chases breathless in the streets of Bangladesh. A program that will delight fans of action.

As for Chris Hemsworth, the latter will be at the rendez-vous for Thor 4 of Taika Waititi, baptized Love and Thunder, – still scheduled for November 2021, where he will give the reply to Christian Bale and Natalie Portmanand with Guardians of the Galaxy, whose presence in the plot has recently been confirmed by the actor Vin Diesel (who double Groot in the movies of the franchise Marvel).

Tyler Rake will be available from April 24 on Netflix.