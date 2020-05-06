Tyler Rake : Chris Hemsworth is glad that Netflix announced record audiences… and a sequel ? – Topical Film

If Tyler Rake has a habit of breaking jaws on its passage, it is also in the process of breaking records on Netflix, with a possible result of the key.

While Thor will most likely leave his cape in the locker room after Love and ThunderChris Hemsworth is going to have to quickly detach from the role that has propelled her career. And if the Men in Black could largely avoid the need for Agent H (and more generally, Men in Black : the International), the actor may have found a new popular character to incarnate on Netflix.

Released on the 24th of April last, the action film Tyler Rake Sam Hargrave has quickly attracted viewers, with Chris Hemsworth in the role of a mercenary straight in the grief-stricken tasked to locate the son of a drug lord in Bangladesh. Adapted from the comic Ciudad Andre’s Parks and Fernando Leon Gonzalez, the film could have been a press among many others, without a script breathtaking or revolutionary, but with the containment that pushes us into our limits, the was such a success that a sequel has already been mentioned by the director.

Chris Hemsworth

The producers and writers Joe and Anthony Russo, known worldwide for their work within the MCU (Avengers : Infinity War, Avengers : Endgame, Captain America : Civil War), are also attached to the film, now set to become the biggest success of original Netflix. The streaming platform, like to communicate its figures to lather and if she has not unveiled how many views it has garnered Tyler Rake to this day, she expects a record result for the action movie.

Tyler Rake is kicking ass. ???????????????????????? MINING is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far! pic.twitter.com/WqZWrW2gBV — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 2, 2020

“Tyler Rake breaks. Extraction [ndlr : titre du film en VO] is on track to become the biggest exit of all time on Netflix, with an estimated 90 million households that will be merged with the action in the first four weeks.”

Of course, these figures are to be taken with a lot of hindsight, already, because the film has been out a little over a week only, and because from now on, it is enough to reach the two minutes of viewing to be counted as a view. Before that, Netflix did not take into account that the contents that have been viewed at 70%, which affinait a little more of their counting system. By way of comparison and with the figures at our disposal, the comedy Murder Mystery of Kyle Newacheck output in June 2019 accumulated 73 million views in one month (on the basis of the old counting system).

In the Face of success, Chris Hemsworth has thanked the public in a video Instagram, speaking cautiously of the potential (and expected) projects of suites or prequels after the enthusiasm of Netflix subscribers :

“Hi, what’s new guys ? I hope you’re doing well. I just want to say a big thank you to all those who watched Tyler Rake. You have made the film no. 1 on the planet at this time. We are overwhelmed by your hospitality and your support. In my personal name, in that of the brothers Russo, Netflix, and our director Sam Hargrave, thank you very much. We love you guys.

There has been a lot of discussions and questions about the sequels, the prequels and all sorts of things, and all I can say is who knows ? But with such a support, I will be very happy to me a new start in this adventure.”

The end is ambiguous to Tyler Rake (explained by the director) clearly let the door open for a new album and the creation of a franchise. An opportunity for Chris Hemsworth, who has slammed the door of the next Star Trek 4 after having camped George Kirk in Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darknessthe role that started his career on the big screen.

While waiting to learn more, our critique of Tyler Rake is right here. There is also talk of the best action movies of Netflix on this side.