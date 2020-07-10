Tyler Rake : Chris Hemsworth return in the sequel, you say ?

After a box full on Netflix, it’s no surprise that a sequel Tyler Rakethe thriller thrilling with Chris Hemsworth, has been announced. On the other hand, at the time of writing this article, the wording of the scenario of this second work has already begun. As for the first film, this is Joe Russo, one of the directors of Avengers Infinity and Avengers Finalin that glue. “I started writing three weeks ago. It is a funny character to write, and fantastically interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. So my job is easier. I think the mission is to bring the level up a notch with this film, both emotional and physical.” recently told ET Online.

Tyler Rake and the young Ovi

The plot of this sequel Tyler Rake will be held before and after the first film. Therefore, there must not only learn more about the events that took place just after the return of Ovi, but also in the painful past of Tyler Rake. Discover this last part would be very interesting, as it is a very important element to the character and to its evolution. Although it is too soon to really know what we have in store this result, we can expect to see a film even more full of action and emotions. What is more important, we finally have the answer to the question remains open : Tyler Rake is really dead ?