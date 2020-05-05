Tyler Rake : Chris Hemsworth up for a sequel ?

Extraction has he not yet revealed all its secrets ? If you want to know more, it is possible that the project written by the brothers Russo is the subject of a suite. It is in any case what comes to say Chris Hemsworth aka Tyler Rake, the star of the film aired on Netflix. You unveiled recently 4 information about Extraction 2 but things seem to be confirmed. The actor comes to thank the fans for their enthusiasm around the project via a video posted on his account instagram : “I just want to say a huge thank you to all those who have looked Extraction. You have made the film number one on the planet at this time. Looks like it’s going to be the great feature of Netflix all the time, which is absolutely mind-blowing. We are blown away by your feedback and your support, so in my name, in that of the brothers Russo in Netflix, and one of our director Sam Hargrave, thank you very much. We love you guys”.

Before we leave, Chris Hemsworth reveals of course, if yes or no, a sequel is in the pipes. If this is not officially launched, there is no doubt that the actor and the production team discuss highly : “there has been a lot of discussions and questions about sequels and the prequels and all sorts of things and all I can say is “who knows”, but with this type of support, you have to admit that I would be happy enough to come back. I love you, you’re the best. Stay safe. Cheers”. The actor entrusts his enthusiasm at the idea of a return to Extraction 2, it is therefore of good omen for the fans. And to see the end of the film, which casts doubt on the death of SPOILER, one understands why a prequel is planned !