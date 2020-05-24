“Tyler Rake” on Netflix : Chris Hemsworth crossing a bridge, into the great nothing – Cinema

With “Tyler Rake”, Netflix is continuing its seduction of the indian market. Not sure that this action film american pure juice and décérébré, with Chris Hemsworth in sub-Schwarzy, the help. According to our reviewer, even Nietzsche can’t help…

“The greatness of man is that he is a bridge and not an end. “ This aphorism nietzschean, the director of Tyler Rake, Sam Hargrave, has probably retained the idea of the bridge and it is necessary to at least acknowledge it. For the man, it is Chris Hemsworth who will stick. We discover trotting and canardant on a bridge in bangladesh looks like a car cemetery, before a bullet lodged in the corner of the back of his neck to stop seriously its a race warrior.