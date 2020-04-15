Tyler Rake on Netflix : Chris Hemsworth reveals in the video the behind the scenes of an action scene awesome

Waited the 24 April next year on the streaming platform Netflix Tyler Rake promises to bring together the best ingredients of the action-movies. Swapping the cape and the hammer of the God of Asgard, Chris Hemsworth will play here a mercenary tormented as we could discover them in the first trailer. Together for a third project after Infinity War and Endgamethe brothers Russo and interpreter of Thor, discovering here the viewer into the middle of morbid of the underworld and the resale of weapons, while Tyler Rake will be tasked to locate the son of a drug lord imprisoned. Melee battles, awesome stunts and race continuation will be at the rendez-vous of a film doped to the action, evidenced by the video shared by Chris Hemsworthyou can find below.

By far the most complicated action sequence I’ve ever been part of, and if it wasn’t already complex enough, our director decided to shoot it as a “oner” — almost 12 minutes long and it’s about as exhausting to watch as it was to film. Strap in folks! pic.twitter.com/zQZtzm7tRW — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 14, 2020

Broadcast by Netflix, this video is filming the backstage of a scene of impressive action, called by the director, Sam Hargrave, “the oner”. As explained in the video, it approximates the technique used to create a sequence plan. Immersive, it is to shoot for long minutes several scenes then assemble these in a sequence that will the viewer at the heart of a chase long twelve minutes. Face-to-Face with a knife, shootings and explosions…multiple items will be condensed in this amazing action scene. What stir our curiosity, around the capacity of Tyler Rake and his interpreter, who revealed recently on the post’s official film produced by the brothers Russo !