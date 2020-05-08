Tyler Rake : the directors of Avengers : Endgame welcome a new triumph on Netflix – News Movie

Tyler Rake knock out the numbers on Netflix and the brothers Russo are talking about a success that could reach the billion at the box office.

The american cinema has found its two new darlings. The brothers Anthony and Joe Russo’s past success, the very large success. The directors ofAvengers : Infinity War andEndgameboxes , thunderous with the two billion exceeded the box-office, still have all dézingué in the world of entertainment with their scenario. The last one is called Tyler Rake and gun everything in its path, in its diegesis, and on its streaming platform. Released on Netflix on the 24th of April, Extraction (title in original version), the film shines by its audiences predictably crazy, with 90 million spectators expected in four weeks according to the platform. Chris Hemsworth has established itself in the skin of the mercenary nag, with a minimalist scenario and scenes are explosive.

Adapted from the comic book Ciudad of Ande Parks, Joe Russo, his brother Anthony, Fernando Leon Gonzalez, Eric Skillman, the film is likely to become a franchise. Performed by Sam Hargrave, this creation to the John Wick already has a following announced on the platform. Joe Russo will continue the adventure without his brother, and the realization should logically keep its director and his favorite actor.

Chris Hemsworth

Still under the shock of success, the siblings Russo has compared the numbers anticipated by Netflix in a cardboard box-office in Colliderwhich would correspond to a billion recipes for them :

JOE RUSSO : “It is interesting, they [Netflix] don’t make a lot of predictions. They are very careful level information, which is a good thing because we don’t have any expectations, pre-defined and one has nothing to reproach them. I am therefore glad that, as a filmmaker, we didn’t track-and-trace, and that the success or failure is not predetermined. [Le film] simply works, then we discover why. When we think of the number of people [qui ont vu le film] and if you compare it to an outing at the box-office, it is the equivalent of a movie that made over a billion dollars on the market. The film has made a strong impression on the public.“

ANTHONY RUSSO : “Sometimes, it is difficult to talk about the box office causes of [multiples] external parameters. Thees figures [du box-office] are published to tell something objective about the audience, and Netflix doesn’t work like that, so it’s a little more difficult to compare. But yes, anyway, we all know that it has been a huge success for Netflix. And as Joe said, the film has made a strong impression on the public. I was really very grateful for this opportunity offered by the platform, because the important part is to touch people.”

Netflix vs the movie

As we know, Netflix keeps its information under the key on hearing… except when they are non-standard and amazing. 90 million viewers, would represent a figure extravagant (if it is reached), helped by the containment and the entertainment limited to home. The number of subscribers has exploded, thanks to the quarantine world, and Tyler Rake has been able to expand its audience on the small screen.

This said, it must be be careful on the comparison with the box-office and the one billion that would have been able to reach the film at the cinema ; it is a picture to give a veinand not of an equation that is 100% reliable. The competition, the promotion, the first notice press and many factors influence the admissions, where the film would not have necessarily had these record figures.

