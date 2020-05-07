Tyler Rake, the new movie from Netflix with Chris Hemsworth is revealed in the trailer

Chris Hemsworth can he still play something other than Thor ? The actor, one would be tempted to summarize his role of god of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the past few years, launching yet elsewhere, in Netflix. A new test that when he is away from Asgard, he instead chained failures in recent years, between SOS Ghosts, Men in Black, or Snow White and the Huntsman. It is more than time for Chris Hemsworth to begin to consider following, because one day or another, he will have to turn the page of Marveil. The actor (re)starts, therefore, with Tyler Rake (Extraction in VO), a film that promises to be less explosive if we are to believe the new trailer.

Tyler Rake, an action packed movie for Chris Hemsworth

So it is Netflix which has just revealed the trailer for the film, in which we find Chris Hemsworth in front of the camera and the brothers Russo (Joe and Anthony), director of Avengers: Endgame, as executive producers. The director of the film is also a former Marvel since it is Sam Hargrave, a former stuntman, and, in particular, lining of Chris Evans (Captain America).

In the story of this film, Chris Hemsworth embodies Tyler Rake, a mercenary who embarks on the most dangerous mission of his career. He must find the son of a criminal who has been kidnapped.

The trailer promises already an action packed movie (normal given the CV of the directors) and strong emotion for Chris Hemsworth and the viewers.

It should be noted that the side of the casting, there is also David Harbour, the actor of Stranger Things that play in Black Widow.

Bet online on Netflix is scheduled for the 24th of April next. In the meantime, we’ll let you discover the trailer below.