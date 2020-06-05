Tyler Rake : the workout-Chris Hemsworth for the movie Netflix

To hoist Tyler Rake to the rank of largest cardboard Netflix, Chris Hemsworth underwent training monstrous that we will explore.

Tyler Rake film most seen in the history of Netflix

By seeing its trailer, you may have been told that Tyler Rake (Extraction in VO) was going to be yet another action film lambda, as quickly since forgotten. That certainely ! In a month, the blockbuster of the brothers Russo (known for having directed the Avengers : Infinity War and Avengers : Endgame) has become the biggest success of the platform Netflix in excess of 90 million views. A success is not so surprising as it at light of the current circumstancesbut also thanks to the incredible performance of its lead actor, Chris Hemsworth.

Tyler Rake is kicking ass. 👊💪💥💥💪👊 MINING is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far! pic.twitter.com/WqZWrW2gBV — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 2, 2020

Chris Hemsworth is Tyler Rake

To become a marine weapons expert and a specialist of close combat, Chris Hemsworth had to undergo a rigorous training. Especially as to achieve the standards of excellence set by the director Sam Hargrave, a former stuntman who worked on John Wick and the film the Avengers, the minimum required was more than high ! According to him, Chris is one of the few actors in hollywood able to accomplish such feats. By turning himself most of the action scenes, he was able to push its limits in terms of choreography.

The workout of Chris Hemsworth

But this is not due to chance. Known for her legendary, “Chris Hemsworth is consistently leads.” By learning several months before the filming of the martial arts, the techniques of body to body, as well as the handling of weapons and knives, Chris has put all the chances on his side. And this is also passed by a physical training daunting.

With its processors sports, Chris Hemsworth has gone to great lengths. CrossFit, bodybuilding, endurance, combat training, handling of the knife, the actor has done everything to provide the greatest possible realism to his performance. Burger Buzz features a video showing the different workouts of the actor. And if you want to discover the secrets of the action scenes of Tyler Rake, Netflix has thought of everything.

A Tyler Rake 2 project at Netflix

As it was expected after the success of the film, a sequel has already been planned by the brothers Russo. They have explained to Deadline they did not know yet if it would take place before or after the story of 1, but the open ending was hinting a sequel-suggesting that Tyler’s Rake had not succumbed to his injuries. And you, what would you like to see in Tyler Rake 2 ?