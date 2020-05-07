Tyler Rake : which actors have failed to take the place of Chris Hemsworth ?

The film “Tyler Rake”, that Netflix subscribers have been able to discover on the platform a week ago, would have had to originally be played not by Chris Hemsworth, but the two actors as stars of the 90’s.
April 24, 2020, the streaming platform Netflix has unveiled the movie Tyler Rakesigned Sam Hargrave. In the latter, entitled Extraction in its French version, Chris Hemsworth plays the first role the sides of Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Randeep Hooda. It is a adaptation of the graphic novel Ciudad published in 2014, Andre Parks, Fernando Leon Gonzalez, Eric Skillman, and Anthony and Joe Russo.
This action film of nearly two hours, which was shot in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in Nakhon Pathom in Thailand, but also in Ahmedabad in India, would have had to initially be worn by two of the stars of the seventh art, In fact, as indicated by our colleagues of Allociné, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis have been chosen to be included in the feature-length film. The film should then be called Out of the fire and be shot in a town in south America. During an interview, Chris Hemsworth, who has finally chosen to put themselves in the shoes of the main character, said that this film was the most intense he had to turn. The australian actor of 36 years has yet figured in Avengers thanks to his role of the super-hero Thor. For his role of Tyler Rake, Chris Hemsworth has had to prepare and train physically very hard to achieve the fight scenes. He has also had to learn to handle firearms, and bladed weapons.
An anti-hero who has to save a young boy
Tyler Rake, it is above all the story of a a mercenary who is approached by a gangster mafia. He asks him then to do everything to save his young son who was abducted. The fighter will then have to challenge the many dealers of weapon and drug traffickers in order to succeed the mission that has been entrusted to him.
