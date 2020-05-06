Tyler Rake would be the biggest success in the history of Netflix

This is not a surprise given the impact phenomenal of the confinement on the energy consumption of streaming sites. The latest blockbuster from Netflix, Tyler Rakewas a cardboard box – its largest, according to the u.s. platform, to be exact.
In fact, the company has unveiled its own figures of the number of households who have seen the film with Chris Hemsworth (he must therefore take with a grain of salt, because it also takes into account the people who started the film before the release at the end of a few minutes). According to Netflix, about 90 million accounts would have started the film in the first four weeks since its release.
Tyler Rake is kicking ass.
MINING is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks.
It is so much more than the movie’s huge budget Michael Bay, Six Underground, which had 83 million views, but also that Bird Box with Sandra Bullock ($80 million), or even the first season The Witcher (76 million). The australian actor posted a video on Instagram to thank the public in response to this very nice score, and took the opportunity to clarify as well :
“There are a lot of discussions on sequels or prequels or any sort of things and all I can say is ‘who knows’ ; but with this kind of support, it would be one thing in which I would be frankly delighted to immerse myself.”
To note that a few weeks ago, we learned that Spenser Confidentialanother blockbuster made in Netflix launched in early march, he also explodes all the counters – except that it does not talk about number of households having seen the film, but of minutes views. Difficult to compare, therefore.