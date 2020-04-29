U. S. Marshals on TF1 Series Movies : the worst experience of Robert Downey Jr. Why ? – Actus Ciné

“U. S. Marshalls” is broadcast this evening on TF1 Series Movies. On this occasion, small focus on this painful experience for Robert Downey Jr., one of the three main actors of this action film released in 1998.

Spin-off of the Fugitive (1993) led by Harrison Ford U. S. Marshalls has a plot similar to the film by Andrew Davis since it is again a question of an innocent man being chased by Tommy Lee Jones. This time it’s Wesley Snipes who played the fugitive seeking by all means to prove his innocence. Robert Downey Jr. (32 years old at the time of the shooting), meanwhile, plays the third main character : the special agent of the DSS, and John Royce. The actor, who at the time was a regular user of heroin, had entrusted shortly after the release of the film, that it was his worst filming experience :

“This is probably the worst action movie of all time, and this is really not good for maintaining a good mental condition. You live a year is horrible, you are on the verge of suicide, that is-what, in your opinion, would be beneficial for you ? Maybe twelve weeks hes running around with a gun in hand ? I think that if you talk about it to a spiritual guide, he would tell you : ‘It’s going to kill you’. I thought I was missing something, and that it would be well that I play in a film that would appeal to my children. But the experience has been depressing. I’d still rather even wake me up in prison than to wake me up again on the board of U. S. Marshalls.”

After the release of U. S. Marshals, in 1999, Robert Downey Jr. spent about a year in prison california Corcoran for another offence related to narcotic drugs. He finally managed to stop the drug at the beginning of the years 2000. The legend wants that he had had a revelation after having eaten a burger so disgusting that it is said that he would never hurt his body by absorbing the harmful substances… In 2005, the actor gave a reply to Val Kilmer in the buddy movie, the critically acclaimed Kiss Kiss, bang bang. Three years later, he was propelled to the front of the scene with Iron Man and its $ 586 million in global revenues.

Also note, finally, that if The Fugitive was tops at the box office (354 million of revenue in the world for an estimated budget of $ 44 million), U. S. Marshals has much less market because it has reported $ 100 million, and this for a budget of 60.