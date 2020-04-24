UEFA gives the green light to appoint champions virtual for the Champions league

UEFA has planned to finish with the season of the Champions League despite the pandemic of the coronavirus, which has left suspended in the league, however, the agency gave the green light for each federation and league may appoint a champion virtual, as well as the rest of the teams that would qualify to the Champions league next season.

Both in England, Germany, Italy and Spain, instructions were given so that the stages don’t open their doors until 2021, by which their respective leagues will have to resume without an audience.

However, the UEFA informed through a press release that in case of not being able to resume, it may appoint teams that will qualify to the next edition of the Champions league and they will resume their season with a different format.

“It would be preferable the national competitions suspended back on track with a different formatso that will make it easier for clubs to qualify for sporting merit. The procedure of selection of equipment should be based on principles of objective, transparent and non-discriminatory”, indicates the statement, according to the daily Sport.

However, in its first paragraphs, UEFA makes it clear that before arriving at this point, you will have to exhaust the options to resume the season, before August, the month in which the UEFA has planned restart of the Champions league.

“UEFA encourages the Federations and national leagues to explore all possible options to play all the national competitions main giving access to the club competitions of the UEFA, to its natural conclusion. However, UEFA stresses that the health of the players, the spectators and all those involved in football, as well as the public in general, must remain the primary concern at this time”, said.

This way, if Spain can not resume, the teams that may qualify are Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad, while in England the representatives would be Liverpool, Leicester City, Chelsea and Manchester Unitedthat would be the benefited by the expulsion of Manchester City for violating the Fair Play Financial.