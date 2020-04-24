UEFA is studying two options to resume and conclude eu tournaments

UEFA said Thursday that he is considering two possibilities to resume the competitions of the Champions League and the Europa League and urged the national leagues to “explore all possible options” to finish their domestic seasons.

The football in all of Europe was halted in march due to the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 and there are still no leagues to resume the game.

UEFA said in a statement that his Group’s Work Calendar is by examining two scenarios, and both provide that the national soccer begins before the european competitions.

A scenario I would organize competitions at national and european level in parallel, while the other would involve completing a domestic match before the restart of the UEFA club competitions in August.

The governing body of european football is anxious to see that the domestic seasons are played in their entirety, but it has developed guidelines on how to decide the classification to the club competitions of the coming season if some leagues cannot complete their campaigns.

UEFA said that in such a case, the spaces to the squares of the Champions League and the Europa League should be determined by “sports merit” and through a transparent process.

The agency warned that it reserved the right to refuse admission if you do not follow their guidelines and if “the clubs were selected in accordance with a procedure that was not objective, transparent and non-discriminatory for the clubs not selected could be considered as qualified for merit in sport”.

UEFA said it would also evaluate or reject the admission if “there is a public perception of injustice in the rating of the club”.

The agency, with headquarters in Switzerland and has released nearly 70 million euros ($ 75 billion) of compensation payments to clubs earlier than scheduled to help deal with the impact of the unemployment related to the pandemic Coronavirus.

UEFA pays clubs that contributed players to the national teams during the process of qualifying for the European Championship.

The payment should be made after the completion of the playoffs qualification.

These were scheduled originally for march, but were postponed due to the spread of the virus, but the governing body has moved to ensure that the cash be sent to the clubs.