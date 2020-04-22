Everything seems to indicate that UFC 249 will be held in the state of Florida.

Various sources confirmed to MMA Fighting the PPV the May 9 will be held in Florida. The same source explained that the fighters will travel to Jacksonville before getting to the location was not disclosed.

UFC 249 I was scheduled for the April 18 in Brooklyn, New Yorkbut moved to the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, California. The event was postponed at the request of executives Disney and ESPN by the pandemic coronavirus.

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis approved a list of essential business, which includes the MMA. The order authorizes employees of professional sports and audiovisual production for national audience, including athletes, entertainment, production team, executive team, team of media and all that is necessary to make a production. Only that the “place will not have access to the public”.

The Commission Athletic Boxing in Florida confirmed MMA Fighting that they are preparing to regulate professional sports according to what is indicated by the state. The commission has already ruled events MMA during the pandemic, using the social distance and with its doors closed.

UFC 249 has two fights confirmed: Tony Ferguson faces Justin Gaethje by the belt acting to the light, and the bantamweight Henry Cejudo will have his first defense of the belt against the former champion Dominick Cruz.