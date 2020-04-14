UFC is a style Coachella? See this poster is brilliant (and hilarious)

The UFC closing down indefinitely Thursday, we are now assured of not having action MMA major for who knows how long. This could take a month if Dana White succeeds in its purposes, but it will probably be longer than if the global pandemic of sars coronavirus does not end quickly.

And then, what are we doing without fighting? We dream of. You know what would be good? If, on the return of the UFC, the promotion meets MMA fans hungry for a truly epic weekend. Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Jorge Masvidal, Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic, Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko… you need to book them all for a weekend of three days of style Coachella.

Speaking of Coachella, the music festival iconic was due to start this weekend. Friday, a Twitter user who goes by Ariel Helvani (with a “v”) has blessed us with this poster UFC inspired Coachella:

Just look at all of these meetings incredible. But also, I can’t stop laughing of the little characters! In addition to fighting, there are also:

Leon Edwards, looking sadly at Covington against Masvidal

African american history with Mike Perry

B. J. Penn against Drunken Hawaiian Off The Street

The evolution of dance presented by Holly Holm and Mini Blessed Holloway

Kevin Lee adapts to all this

Tony Ferguson fights again because he is the type of guy

Experience Joe Rogan live show with Nate Diaz and a lot of marijuana

Bravo, Mr. Helvani.

