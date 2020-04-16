UFC will feature the 9th of may, despite the coronavirus

The united states has become the country most affected by the coronavirus with 26.003 fatalities and 609.240 infected and Dana White, UFC president, announced that may 9 will be the date of return of mixed martial arts will be on the 9th of may. Originally this day was to take place at UFC 250 in Rio de Janeiro, but will no longer take place in that country.

