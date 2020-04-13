Ultima hora! Dies the mother of Karl-Anthony Towns by coronavirus

The mother the current player of the NBA Karl Anthony Towns, was announced as passed away this afternoon.

It a week ago it was announced that Jacqueline Cruz, mother of Karl Anthony TownsI was in intensive care and very close to death, sadly today he passed away due to complications of coronavirus.

The player of the Timberwolves, Karl Anthony Towns is going through one of the worst moments of his life, losing the woman that brought you into the world and helped him to be who he is today.

Here’s the unfortunate news:

Timberwolves announce Karl-Anthony Towns’ mom, Jacqueline, have died due to complications from the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/QRSk8M3Hdk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2020

Jaqueline Cruz was born in Dominican Republic he was 52 years of age, he emigrated to the united States in her teens where she met her husband and gave birth to the current star of the NBA.

The NBA sends their condolences to the 2-time all-star and rookie of the year NBAthe coronavirus once more affects the NBA.