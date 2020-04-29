Ultimatum, the future saga in the long course for the Marvel Cinematic Universe ?

What is Marvel we reserve after the saga of the stones of the infinity ? In the medium term, it is already known that the X-Men or the Fantastic Four are in the program. With the purchase of the Fox, Disney has significantly expanded its catalogue of super-heroes. This will help to make it happen in the exchequer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe characters such as professor Xavier, Wolverine, or Cyclops, which may well have the favor of Marvel. But, beyond the characters, Marvel is going to construct a history that transcends the individual stories. This is what has been built, little by little, over the past ten years with Thanos. The result would be now to pick the side of an Ultimatum.

Ultimatum, a scenario which would not be as happy

For those who do not know Ultimatum on the side of comics, this is primarily a crossover, which has brought together several worlds that had more or less success. Marvel has perceived an editorial point of view and economic, as an opportunity to finish in the beauty of the universe who had not necessarily had the desired success.

Above all, the universe’s Ultimatum was an obvious advantage for Marvel. It allows you to make the junction with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. In this crossover, everything spins because of Magneto, following the death of his daughter, the Red Witch (Elizabeth Olsen in the MCU). Then he wants to finish with the planet, all the super-heroes are going to have to work together to stop it.

If this scenario has advantages, it also has disadvantages for Marvel. Many fans consider it as far too violent, and most importantly, the amount of characters to find death is just phenomenal. One can imagine that the adaptation is not necessarily extreme. But, this is an ideal opportunity to introduce the X-Men. For the moment, nothing has been confirmed yet, but the site MCU Cosmic does not hesitate to say that the project is already in development at Marvel.