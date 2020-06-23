Ultron James Spader should return to life, say fans of the MCU

Avengers Age of Ultron has long been the problem child among the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The majority of the people agree that the Avengers Infinity War, and Endgame original, they are all up to par, but Age of Ultron has a tendency to let the fans miss out in one way or another.

Now, Marvel fans have a new target: to bring back to Ultron due to Ultron was not the problem with the film.

“Age of Ultron” is the lesser of the films of ” the Avengers “

James Spader | photo Bank Zach Pagano / NBC / nbcu

Although the opinion is very subjective, can often be reflected in the box office of the movies. According to The Numbers, the Avengers, the original $ 1.5 billion worldwide at the box office. Age of Ultron was just poorly, but it was a setback, with $ 1.4 million of income in the world.

But this total pales in comparison with the Infinity of the War, and End with, respectively, 2 million and 2.8 million dollars, the last being the greatest record of all time.

Of course, Ultron has his reinforcements. Some fans defend the movie, saying that it looks better than its predecessor and contains the tracks and the elements of construction are important, as the suggestion of a very subtle that Steve Rogers would finally be able to lift Mjolnir. At the same time, there are a lot of “howevers” thrown around. Joss Whedon himself has admitted that the production was difficult, and he was not aware of the Wonder since then.

No one can do anything against the Age of Ultron at this stage. The film is the film, which we think is great, bad or simply good. However, there might be a way to go with Ultron, the villain that was an artificial intelligence that was like the evil version of Jarvis – the assistant of Tony Stark.

Fans as Ultron otherwise of “Age of Ultron”

RELATED: Some fans of the MCU are not as Ultron, because he was not the villain that they were waiting for

A thread on Reddit asks the question: “You can bring a villain to life. What is it? “The first response is Ultron, though this individual added that Ultron was not technically “live”. But someone else has been supported by Ultron and that was one of the most popular choices of the thread, if not the most popular.

“Ultron. This is literally your thing. To overcome, I think that you have finished with it, and it comes back randomly a couple of years later with a new body and other upgrades,” said a fan. And another fan has found a way very logical for Ultron to return.

This is what I love most and I have the feeling that WandaVision is an excellent opportunity to do so,” said the fan, referring to the series of Disney + presented by Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda and Paul Bettany, the Vision. “I would love to see Ultron come back as a virus all but that “infects” the body of visions. “

There is a topic that is not relevant.

Bring back Ultron could be done in a credible way

And with reason, Ultron has met his end at the hands of his counterpart of the Vision. But, as we have seen so often in the stories of super heroes, death doesn’t have to be permanent.

Sometimes, the fans are pushing it to the extreme, imagining ways to bring back the missing heroes, including Iron Man and Captain America, no matter how much the actors insist on the fact that they are done with the MCU. But this is not to say that the resurrection is always a stretch.

In fact, the entire plot of Avengers: Endgame was to bring the dead back to life, the heroes who return, finally, to fight another day – or five years later. Is someone really believes that Spider-Man would be dead? Or that Black Panther would not come back after his movie turned out to be an even bigger hit than expected?

Another fan in the thread on Reddit noted that the return of Ultron may in fact be thematically powerful, saying: “it would be fascinating to see how it takes into account the fact that Tony is no longer there and the whole event of the destruction that took place. Also, James Spader is an actor too bright for a unique role in a franchise like this. “