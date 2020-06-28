Umbrella Academy-season 2, Damn, love Life… top 10 playoff to see in July 2020

Reef Break

Co-produced by M6 and ABC Studios International (yes !), Reef Break finally arrived in France, a year after its launch in the united States. The series tells the story of Jack Chambers, a former cambrioleuse form a team with a lieutenant of the police to investigate the abduction of an heiress, on the Reefs of the Island. Is Poppy Montgomery, seen in the series, Unforgettable, which embodies the heroine. On the Face of it, is Desmond Chiam, Ray Stevenson or Melissa Good. Season 1 has 13 episodes.

Release Date : from the 3 of July in M6.

Hanna season 2

In march of 2019, Amazon Prime Video of the start-line of season 1 of Hanna, who was a young teenager with powers. The man hunt has not ended yet, as the character played by Esme Creed-Miles is back for a season 2. Now, she is not alone, as she has discovered, at the end of season 1 that other young women with the same powers as her. Hanna is going to risk everything to liberate their friend, and Clear with the team that was his enemy, Marissa Wielger (Mireille Enos).

Release Date : the 3 of July on Amazon Prime Video.

Ju-On : the origins

You have to want that you fear ? Good news, after the excellent The Haunting of Hill House (soon to be a season 2), Netflix launches Ju-On : the origins. It is, in fact, an adaptation of the famous saga The Grudge, in which one follows Haruka, an actress, a researcher in parapsychology, to attempt to discover the secrets of their new home and the curse that hit her. It consists of six episodes, the series japanese should take a cold in our living room.

Release Date : July 3, on Netflix.

The Love Of Life

For its launch in the united States on the 27th of may last, HBO, Max has made available to its subscribers of the series The Love Of Lifeworn by Anna Kendrick. The actress seen in Twilight and Perfect Pitch embodies Darby, we’re going to continue along his sentimental life, from his first to his great love. A long way complicated and full of dangers ! That is to say that the series is renewed for a season 2 with a new main character.

Release Date : from 9 of July, of OCS.