Uncertainty in Atlas for the location of the Ascent; tranquility by subject contract

MEXICO — On the campus of Atlantean there is uncertainty for the modifications that will be in the League of Ascent, and at the same time peace of mind for the subject contract.

The coach of Atlante, Alex Diegosaid to ESPN Digital still can’t comment about it, “because we live in uncertainty, still, it is something they had been talking, the final cancellation of the Rise, and we are still in the stand by”.

If you would like to receive alerts Mexican Soccerdownload the App now. espn.com/app”

“I don’t have anything to talk about and I think that we should wait a couple of weeks to that directive or the league formalize and since we would have more certainty of what is going to happen”.

Still thinking of the helmsman, in that “there are pros and cons and the cons as we all know, and affects everyone from directors to players, technical body to gardeners. As I said, I still can’t comment anything because there is not a fact of anything. This news first rang, then stopped, right now is the theme of the coronavirus. What you know what I know and for sure nothing”.

1 Related

Added Alex Diego that the high command of the Atlantean asked prudence until the league finalized the situation and tell how would be the contracts of players and technical staff, commented that “apparently, no matter what, you will respect the contractual issues; by this hand, I think that the policy has been held accountable in a big way, no matter what. That also leaves us some peace of mind, in so far as possible”.

In terms of the dynamics of work that have Foals by the sanitary contingency with the coronavirus, he said, through the application to zoom “and all at the same time are connected to exercise” Monday to Saturday, and on Sunday the group rests.