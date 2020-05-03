Uncharted Deepfake Video Stars Nathan Fillion as Nathan Drake – JAPANFM

Since it was a question of a film Uncharted, there have been calls for Nathan Fillion to play Nathan Drake. The behaviour sarcastic of the actor and its similarities in physical make it natural for the character, and a video deep shows how it can easily fit in the role. Of course, the technology is also downright disturbing.

Showing a scene of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End of 2016, the YouTube user Jarkan has used the technology deepfake to replace the face generated by computer of Nathan Drake in the face of Fillion. The voice remains the same, and it is extremely difficult to say that the clip has been modified. No other character has not been changed for the deepfake.

Once the scene is fully played, you can see a comparison side by side of the clip deepfake compared to the original game. Nathan Drake certainly has a mouth more expressive, but the resemblance is disturbing.

Fillion himself has expressed his interest in playing Nathan Drake in the past, and has even starred in a film of fans in 2018. Although only about 15 minutes, it has shown its strengths for the character and how he could combine sarcasm with a successful action.

The official film Uncharted encounter production problems for years, losing six directors since it was announced in 2008. From now on, the plan is that Tom Holland plays the younger Nathan Drake, with Mark Wahlberg as a mentor Sully. Its release is scheduled for July 16, 2021.