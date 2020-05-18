Uncharted loses its director to… because of Tom Holland ! – Actus Ciné

It seems that the diary of Tom Holland is a conflict with the director Travis Knight, forcing the latter to leave the adaptation of the video game “Uncharted” that they had to do together.

In 2019, Sony Pictures Entertainment Deutschland GmbH

Tom Holland is a young actor very much in demand ! The firm, which has propelled it to the rank of star, Marvel Studios, imposes on dates very strict turning to the future, Spider-Man 3. Gold, Deadline reports that the agenda of the interpreter of Peter Parker to the Marvel problem of another film driven by the rising star : Uncharted. Adaptation of the popular video game of the same name, Uncharted was to be directed by Travis Knight, but the postponement of the film caused by Tom Holland is going to force the director of Bumblebee to leave the project. In other words, he can not wait for his main actor.

Uncharted is, therefore, put in break, and will have to find a new director, Travis Knight go on to another project, may be The Man who was worth 3 billion with Mark Wahlberg. The former member of New Kids on the Block who, for the anecdote, is also genericUncharted.

In short, the Sony focuses a little hair with two of its projects but it has the lead, given their potential at the box-office. The last Spider-Man has brought in over a billion dollars and the franchise Uncharted is one of the blockbusters of the video game. The movie that fits the license from Naughty Dog is being written by the screenwriters of Iron Man and Rafe Judkins, writer for Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. and another adaptation of a video game in the film : The Division.

The risk of this postponement is that the film loses its release date, wedged in the traditionally lucrative December 18, 2020. Sony will thus have the choice to go out on a date that is less favourable, or shifted to December 2021, at the risk of facing Avatar 2, Sherlock Holmes 3 and the film superhero Black Adam. Unchartedfilm cursed ? After 10 years of development, it begins to look like.

Tom Holland in “Uncharted” : good or bad idea ? The team AlloCiné debate !