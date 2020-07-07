Uncharted : The movie is going to follow a different path of the game

Nolan North, who plays Nathan Drake in the video game series Uncharted, declares that he does not want a exact replica of the game of the movie.

The film of Uncharted, there should be an accurate fit, ” says the main actor in the game, Nolan North. After more than a decade of hell in terms of development, it is very popular adaptation of the video game action-adventure of Sony is finally directed towards a release date confirmed.

Scheduled for July 16, 2021, the fans can be forgiven for considering this date with a slight skepticism. The film, which focuses on the treasure hunter Nathan Drake as he travels the world fighting evil, has been pushed back three times by Sony. The last change of departure date is made as a result of the pandemic COVID-19 – an unexpected challenge for the film industry.

Expected non-standard

However, the wait for Uncharted has been frustrating for the fans of the video games. The main cast is in place already for some time, with Tom Holland, who embodies Drake and Mark Wahlberg in the role of a true father/mentor Drake, Victor “Sully” Sullivan. As has already been revealed to Holland, the film of Uncharted will focus on the history of the origin of the Drake – a topic that was only touched on by the four games of the series. It is a step towards a more faithful adaptation of the more memorable moments of the games, and while this may annoy some fans, at least one person who was very close to the series over the years, and he is happy.

In a new interview with Screen Junkies, to the North, which is the voice of Drake in the video games Uncharted, stated that he does not believe that the next film should be an accurate fit. Citing the nature of immersion Unknown to the players, North has pointed out that the games that contain elements of cinema, and that these elements are in large part controlled by the player. This statement seems to be consistent with the direction of the film was going to take, because it is not the intention (at the time of writing these lines) to recreate the events seen in the games Uncharted. He said North on the topic :

“If you are going to do a thing of type a to a – which, again, I don’t think that this is a very good idea for video games, because Uncharted is a movie and you are the star of this game. You are the star of this film because you’re Nathan Drake, not to me. This is my voice, my movements, but you’re Nathan Drake. You take the decisions of jumping, running, falling, from a cliff – like me – regardless. “

A difficult adjustment

The actor seems to be reason, most adaptations of video games have a long history of never go as well as expected in your output. The exact reason for the existence of the “curse of video games” is a matter of debate, but one of the key factors of the phenomenon could probably be attributed to the fact that video games, particularly open world – are an experience a little custom.

These personal decisions that players are faced with Uncharted or Grand Theft Auto are the reason that the games. On the other hand, a movie is generally not participatory in the same way. While the games allow players to chart their own course and meet the challenges that may seem, a film adaptation is facing an impossible battle. There is literally no way to capture all of these experiences and place them in the context of a solid story.

There is still a long way to go before the launch of Uncharted in July of next year. And so it is possible that the details of the story of the film changes at this stage. Because of the development of hard film until the day of today, fans can expect that Sony will continue with its current projects and is not going to do a direct setting of the games of Uncharted.