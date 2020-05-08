Uncharted, the movie : The project with Tom Holland once again postponed

While the film Uncharted lost a few weeks ago, his sixth director, it would seem that the project with Tom Holland is now at the point of death. Between the abandonment of the project by different filmmakers, the problem of agenda due to the planning in charge of the star…the adaptation of the video game success, trample at the beginning of pre-production. And this to such a point that the release date of the movie has finally been postponed. Initially planned on 18 December 2020, Uncharted it will be released in theaters on march 5, 2021 in addition to-atlantic, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If no information about the change of the release date has been communicated, it’s a safe bet that this decision was taken because of the many problems suffered by far the production.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg take on Nathan Drake and Sully.

Yet, it seemed to be going in the right direction while the director of Venom, Ruben Fleischer had according to some rumors, was approached by Sony, following the departure of Travis Knight. Though nothing has been confirmed regarding the direction of the film, it is clear that the shooting is expected to start here shortlyif the studios hope to release the film for 2021, which is when we know that it is a big production, requiring some means. This being said, the two stars of the project, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg still attached to the project, and interpret, respectively, Nathan Drake and his mentor, Sully. A duo that promises and that we can’t wait to discover (a day) on the big screen !